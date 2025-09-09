Ukrainian Refugee Killed in Charlotte Metro; Suspect Faces Federal Charges as Trump Blames Democrats

Authorities in North Carolina are investigating the murder of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a recent refugee from Ukraine who had come to the United States seeking safety and a new beginning.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 22 in Charlotte’s Central District. Police and emergency services responded to a report of a stabbing on a Lynx Blue Line train, where Zarutska was found with fatal injuries. Witnesses told investigators that the attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times before calmly exiting the train.

The suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., a repeat offender with a history of arrests, was quickly detained. He was later hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and now faces first-degree murder charges at the state level.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced federal charges against Brown, accusing him of committing a violent crime resulting in death on a mass transit system. “Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people,” said U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi, vowing to seek the maximum punishment. FBI Director Kash Patel called the crime “the brutal attack on Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte Light Rail was a disgraceful act that should never happen in America,” emphasizing that federal agents are committed to ensuring Brown never walks free again.

Zarutska’s family described her as a hopeful young woman who came to the U.S. to escape the war in Ukraine. Friends have organized an online fundraiser to support her relatives and cover unexpected expenses, noting that “even small contributions or spreading awareness can help”.

The case has also entered the national political spotlight. President Donald Trump issued a strongly worded statement after viewing what he called “a horrific video” of the attack. He blamed Democratic leaders for enabling repeat offenders like Brown, who had been arrested 14 times but repeatedly released under cashless bail policies.

“What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be locked up,” Trump said, adding, “The blood of this innocent woman is on the hands of Democrats who refuse to put dangerous people in jail.” He singled out former Governor and current Senate candidate Roy Cooper, calling him “disgraced” and “responsible” for the tragedy, and urged voters to back Republican candidate Michael Whatley in North Carolina’s upcoming Senate race.

As the investigation continues, the murder of Iryna Zarutska has become both a symbol of personal tragedy for her grieving family and a flashpoint in America’s ongoing debate over crime, justice, and public safety.

Ruslan Gurzhiy, SlavicSac.com