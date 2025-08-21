A delegation representing Slavic, Russian, Ukrainian, and Belarusian refugees, mostly religious, is currently in Washington, D.C., meeting with top U.S. legal representatives on Capitol Hill. Their goal is to secure legal status for refugees who fled the war in Ukraine.

The group emphasizes that many of these individuals do not bear arms and have not engaged in conflict with one another, but have fled solely for religious reasons. They are advocating for policies that recognize and protect their unique situation.

“We hope that the U.S. government will listen to us,” the delegation stated. They added that the American public cares deeply about religious refugees striving to rebuild their lives in the United States.

The group is calling for public support and donations to assist in their efforts to help refugees establish a safe and legal future in the country.

Ruslan Gurzhiy, SlavicSac.com