Politicians, activists, artists and community representatives across California convened May 11 at a civil rights summit to discuss the statewide rise of hate incidents and prevention measures.

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Photo: Ruslan Gurzhiy/SlavicSac.com

According to data presented at the all-day May 11 event — hosted by CA vs Hate , in partnership with the California Commission on the State of Hate and Stop the Hate at San Francisco’s Commonwealth Club — around 3.1 million Californians experienced hate-related incidents in the past year, which, according to organizers, significantly affects public trust and a sense of safety.

The summit featured panel discussions, workshops, and cultural performances combining policy with personal storytelling. Participants discussed the interaction between government programs and community initiatives aimed at preventing discrimination.

Special attention was also given to ongoing state initiatives, including victim support programs and grant funding for local organizations working with communities affected by hate incidents.

CRD Director Kevin Kish said at the summit that combating hate requires collective effort from society. He noted that such events and state programs, including California vs Hate and victim support initiatives, help develop joint solutions and support affected communities.

Throughout the day, discussions also addressed the role of media, sports and culture in shaping public understanding of equality and civil rights. Organizers emphasized that combating hate requires long-term coordination between government, civil society and cultural institutions.

Organizers ensured that the forum was not only informative for attending journalists and activists but also included a musical performance by Filipino-American rapper Ruby Ibarra. She performed several emotional compositions about the difficult lives of immigrants in the U.S.

From a refugee from Mexico to a leader of one of the largest advocacy organizations in the United States

The California Commission on the State of Hate was created by the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) in 2021 .

In a panel conversation with civil rights advocate and California Commission on the State of Hate commissioner Russell Roybal, fellow commissioner Bamby Salcedo shared her story of resilience, advocacy and the work she has built to protect undocumented immigrants and the transgender community.

­How California Prepares for Emergencies

Acknowledging the harsh reality of hate violence faced by various communities — especially undocumented immigrants and transgender people — Salcedo spoke about her difficult personal journey, from her lived experiences to founding the TransLatin@ Coalition, as well as her support for anti-hate initiatives across California.

Salcedo immigrated to the United States in 1985 at the age of 16, crossing the border through Tijuana after being released from a juvenile detention center. She and her uncle arrived in Los Angeles, later living with her father in Visalia, California,and then with her father’s relatives in Gridley. During this period, she worked in a tortilla factory and struggled with drug addiction.

Salcedo later obtained a work permit under the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, but it was revoked after multiple arrests and deportations. She was placed in an immigration detention center while awaiting an asylum hearing, where she said she was harassed by other detainees because of her gender identity.

Salcedo later obtained U.S. citizenship, moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 and received treatment for substance abuse.

Today, Salcedo holds an associate degree from a community college, a bachelor’s degree in Gender Studies from California State University, Los Angeles and a master’s degree in Mexican and Latin American Studies from the same university. Her work leading one of the largest transgender rights organizations in the U.S. focuses particularly on vulnerable refugees from Latin American countries.

How can the California vs Hate program help immigrants?

Special attention at the summit was given to CA vs Hate, the state’s hate crime and incident reporting and resource connection hotline.

CA vs Hate received around 1,000 reports of hate incidents from 46 counties in 2025 alone. Since its launch in May 2023, the program has handled more than 6,800 requests for assistance, including both hate-related incidents and other support inquiries.

The program allows residents to anonymously report incidents and access counseling, legal and social services through a network of partner organizations.

According to CRD representatives, the initiative is designed to make access to support easier and to strengthen prevention of hate crimes. Rather than just being a hotline where people can “vent” without law enforcement involvement, the program is structured to provide tangible assistance to people in vulnerable situations.

Hate crime and incident support

California vs Hate is a non-emergency, multilingual hotline and online platform providing confidential support to victims of hate crimes and hate incidents.

Reports can be made anonymously by calling 833-8-NO-HATE (833-866-4283), Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time, or online at any time.

Anonymous. Confidential. No police. No ICE.

Ruslan Gurzhiy, SlavicSac.com