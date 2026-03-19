The State of California is strengthening cooperation with ethnic communities to improve preparedness for extreme situations.

РУССКИЙ

California has a multi-level emergency response system designed to respond to natural disasters, technological accidents, and other emergencies. It integrates federal, state, county, and municipal agencies.

Photo: Ruslan Gurzhiy/SlavicSac

1. Federal level

Federal services are involved during large disasters or when state resources are insufficient. The main coordinating role is played by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The agency provides funding, logistics, temporary housing, infrastructure recovery, and coordinates assistance from other states.

2. State level

The main emergency management authority in California is the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES). It:

• coordinates the actions of all services during crises;

• manages the public alert system;

• distributes resources between counties;

• organizes evacuations and temporary assistance centers.

Specialized state agencies also play an important role:

• California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection — wildfire suppression and rescue operations.

• California Highway Patrol — road safety, evacuation control, and escorting emergency convoys.

• California National Guard — used during large-scale disasters for logistics, rescue operations, and maintaining order.

3. County level

Each county has its own Emergency Operations Center. For example, in Sacramento County the center coordinates:

• local fire departments;

• emergency medical services (EMS);

• police and sheriff’s departments;

• shelters and humanitarian assistance.

4. Municipal level (cities)

City services are the first line of response:

• fire departments;

• police;

• emergency medical services;

• public works departments (restoring roads, electricity, and water systems).

5. Volunteer and community organizations

Community organizations are also part of the system:

• American Red Cross — temporary shelter, food, and support for disaster victims;

• Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) — trained volunteers assisting emergency services;

• religious and charitable organizations.

How the system works during an emergency

Local services (police and firefighters) respond first. If resources are insufficient, the county becomes involved. In a major disaster, the state coordinates operations through Cal OES. If necessary, the governor requests federal assistance from FEMA.

The main goal of the entire system is to quickly:

• save lives;

• provide medical assistance;

• organize evacuations and shelters;

• restore infrastructure and normal community life.

Photo: Ruslan Gurzhiy/SlavicSac

Pandemic experience and international assistance

During the COVID-19 pandemic, California authorities and Cal OES coordinated large-scale humanitarian and medical aid. The state distributed medical equipment, protective masks, technologies, and vaccines not only within California but also sent assistance to other countries through international cooperation programs.

Wildfire preparedness

Wildfires remain one of the most serious threats to the state. In the proposed 2025–2026 budget of Governor Gavin Newsom, $1.5 billion is allocated from the Climate Bond. These funds build on an additional $2.5 billion already invested in wildfire resilience.

In total, about $4 billion will be invested in:

• protecting communities;

• wildfire prevention;

• modernization of firefighting services;

• strengthening infrastructure for disaster response.

Other natural threats: earthquakes, floods, and drought

California is located in a highly active seismic zone due to the San Andreas Fault. For this reason, earthquake preparedness is one of the key priorities for civil protection services.

Cal OES and local authorities regularly conduct evacuation drills and public education programs explaining how to act during strong earthquakes: take cover, stay away from windows, and prepare emergency kits.

Flooding is also a serious risk in some regions. It is particularly common in the Central Valley, where heavy winter rains and mountain snowmelt can cause rivers and reservoirs to overflow. In such cases, emergency services use early warning systems, levees, temporary barriers, and evacuation plans.

At the same time, large parts of the state regularly face prolonged droughts. Drought increases wildfire risks, lowers reservoir levels, and places pressure on agriculture. To address drought conditions, state authorities implement water conservation programs, upgrade water infrastructure, and improve water resource management.

Public alert systems

California uses several systems to warn residents about emergencies:

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA)

• automatic notifications sent to mobile phones;

• alerts about fires, floods, earthquakes, and other threats. Emergency Alert System (EAS)

• integrated with television and radio;

• broadcasts emergency information and evacuation instructions. State and county notification systems

Cal OES uses:

• Nixle — text messages and emails;

• AlertCA — official state alerts;

• updates from local Emergency Operations Centers.

Amber Alert

• a special system for locating missing children;

• alerts sent through mobile phones, radio, and electronic highway signs. Evacuation Orders and Shelter-in-Place Alerts

• evacuation instructions or orders to remain indoors during dangerous situations. Social media and mobile apps

Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are used for rapid updates and public communication.

The main goal of the alert system is to provide information faster than events unfold, minimizing casualties and chaos.

Work with ethnic communities

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is expanding information outreach to ethnic communities during crises.

California is one of the most multicultural states in the United States. For example, Los Angeles is widely considered one of the most diverse cities in the world, with residents from more than 140 countries speaking approximately 224 languages.

According to U.S. Census data, about one million people from former Soviet Union countries live in California — including immigrants from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Moldova, Uzbekistan, and the Baltic states. For many of them, Russian, Ukrainian, and Armenian remain primary languages of communication.

For this reason, Cal OES distributes emergency information in dozens of languages, including those used by Slavic and Caucasus communities.

According to representatives of the governor’s communications office, many residents rely on culturally and linguistically adapted media for important information. During the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, floods, droughts, and earthquakes, these trusted sources often become the most reliable channels of communication.

For that reason, state authorities continue to develop partnerships with ethnic media outlets and community organizations to ensure that critical information reaches all residents of California regardless of the language they speak.

Ruslan Gurzhiy, SlavicSac.com