Slavic Immigrants Urge Trump to Investigate Corruption in California

You can sign the petition at this link

At the beginning of January 2026, exactly one year after his inauguration, Donald Trump announced the start of a federal investigation into large-scale fraud in the state of California.

“California under Governor Gavin Newsom (Newscum — SlavicSac.com) is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s even possible??? An investigation into fraud in California has begun,” Trump wrote on the social media platform TruthSocial.

Trump is not the first to sharply criticize the governor, calling him “Newscum” — a play on Newsom’s name and the English word “scam.” According to some media, the California government has long been mired in corruption.

According to a Republican analysis, the state may be losing up to $250 billion of taxpayers’ money due to fraud, waste, and abuse. The report calls for independent audits of Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs, and housing subsidy programs, as well as transparent tracking of all state payments in real time.

Special attention is paid to abuses in the school system, fake applications to community colleges, and insufficient reporting in homelessness and social welfare programs, which increase the risk of fraud. A striking example is the unemployment benefits system during COVID, when California lost more than $55 billion due to fraudsters, including international criminal syndicates. Other problematic projects include the “failed” high-speed rail project intended to connect the southern and northern parts of the state.

After the devastating fires in Southern and Northern California, part of the criticism toward Newsom came from the White House, when Trump first called the governor an “inept manager.”

Newsom Accuses Trump

In response, Governor Newsom launched a website tracking the “top 10” criminal associates of Trump whom he protects or has pardoned. The site highlights the contrast between falling crime rates in California and Trump’s pardons of drug traffickers, Capitol rioters, pedophiles, the former president of Honduras, and crypto magnates. Meanwhile, crime in the state continues to decline: murders and robberies have fallen by 18%, and aggravated assaults by 9%, with the largest successes in Oakland and San Francisco.

Critics also remind that Trump still faces numerous charges, including criminal ones, and his administration has not provided full access to the Epstein case materials.

Appeal of Slavic Immigrants to Trump

“Slavic Sacramento” prepared an open letter to the Trump administration asking to investigate corruption among Slavic communities in California and other states. According to the publication’s research, hundreds of criminal authorities from CIS countries are in the U.S., terrorizing local populations for decades. Among Russian-speaking, Ukrainian, Armenian, and other repeat offenders are foreign intelligence agents, pedophiles, robbers, fraudsters, murderers, terrorists, and con artists connected to the U.S. electoral system. Some have already been deported, others await deportation, and many remain free.

“Slavic Sacramento” was created to support people from the USSR, CIS, and Ukraine in integrating into the U.S. and local communities, not to recreate the Soviet mindset,” the editor of Slavic Sacramento said. “Therefore, we are addressing the White House to pay attention to criminal elements in our communities that prevent immigrants from living fully and developing in America.”

Earlier, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security published a list of the most dangerous criminals from CIS and former Soviet countries, including dozens of people from Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Armenia. Among them is the son of the Ukrainian Pentecostal bishop Pyotr Bondaruk, awaiting deportation. The 55-year-old religious refugee terrorized the immigrant community in California for decades, while his father covered for him using the name of the largest Slavic church in the U.S. — the Slavic Missionary Church “Bethany.”

Earlier reports said parishioners of this religious organization participated in a large-scale fraud scheme that damaged the U.S. economy during the 2008 crisis.

Open Letter to President Donald Trump

Dear President Trump,

The Slavic immigrant community in the U.S. expresses its deep gratitude for your efforts to cleanse the country of criminals and corrupt officials who have harmed American society for many years. Your actions to identify fraud, protect law-abiding citizens, and strengthen public safety have become an important signal for all immigrants seeking to integrate and live honestly in their new homeland.

At the same time, we ask you to pay close attention to cases of corruption and criminal activity within Slavic communities in California and other states. According to numerous studies, hundreds of criminal authorities from CIS countries live in the U.S., terrorizing the local population for decades. Among them are foreign intelligence agents, pedophiles, fraudsters, murderers, terrorists, including those involved in electoral system abuses.

We are ready to provide you with concrete facts, documents, and information about criminals hiding from justice to assist in official investigations and bring the guilty to account. This will help protect law-abiding immigrants, restore justice, and strengthen trust in the American justice system.

We thank you for the steps already taken to cleanse the country of criminals and for your attention to the safety and future of all U.S. citizens.

Sincerely,

The editorial team of “Slavic Sacramento”

