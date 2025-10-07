A meeting of representatives of a Christian organization with U.S. Senate staff took place in Washington, where two key issues were discussed. The main initiative is a proposal to establish a special legalization quota for people from Ukraine, Russia, and other republics who cannot return to their homeland due to military actions and mobilization.

A group of activists from the human rights organization ARRC, led by dissident and human rights advocate Boris Perchatkin, met with a representative from the office of Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, where they presented the interests of refugees from Ukraine and Russia.

According to participants who spoke with Slavic Sacramento, many refugees fleeing the war refuse to take up arms due to religious beliefs and face criminal prosecution. They said that those who refuse military service risk imprisonment, labor camps, violence, or forced labor, including mine clearance.

The organization is advocating for those in desperate circumstances, who cannot return to their home countries, to be granted a path to legalization in the United States. This is their main and priority project. A second project is not being disclosed yet. Activists note that after the large-scale review of refugee cases began under an order by President Donald Trump—following numerous instances of fraud in asylum applications—it is important to ensure that those who truly faced persecution are not affected by the process.

According to the participants, Senator Hawley’s aide expressed readiness to support the protection of believers’ rights.

This is not the delegation’s first visit to the Senate, and the activists emphasize the importance of continuing their efforts—both legal and public. They thanked supporters for their financial assistance, noting that despite the complex political situation, their meetings in Congress continue without interruption.

The organization hopes that the proposed legalization quota initiative will be reviewed and approved in the near future.