Today, RCPD and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new bench and plaque in honor of RCPD Officer/Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk. The bench and plaque have been installed permanently at Pep Boys in Rancho Cordova where Officer Stasyuk made the ultimate sacrifice. Tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of our loss of Officer Stasyuk, and we invite our community to visit the new memorial. We will never forget.