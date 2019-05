Погибший полицейский Марк Стасюк никогда не будет забыт

Each year, National Police Week is held in Washington, D.C. to honor and remember those in law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The Rancho Cordova Police Department traveled to our nation’s capital, alongside thousands of survivors and law enforcement agencies from across our country, for the Police Unity Tour and memorial events. Our own Rancho Cordova Police Officer/Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Stasyuk, who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 17, 2018, was read into the national Roll Call of Heroes and honored throughout the week. He will never be forgotten. #NeverForget