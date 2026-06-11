A new documentary produced by journalist and producer Ruslan Gurzhiy tells the story of officers serving in the West Sacramento Police Department in California whose roots trace back to Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and Uzbekistan. Despite political conflicts, wars, and divisions affecting their countries of origin, they now serve side by side, united by a shared mission — to protect the community that has become their new home in the United States.

РУССКИЙ

The film offers a rare inside look at modern American policing. The camera follows officers during street patrols, emergency responses, high-risk arrests, and SWAT operations. Viewers are brought into real-life situations that law enforcement officers face daily, where split-second decisions can determine life or death outcomes.

One of the featured officers is Russian-born Alexey Vennikov, a former U.S. Marine who shares his journey from military service to law enforcement. Other officers, including Belarusian-born Andrey Kinda and Ukrainian-born Nazarii Yakymchuk, speak about how immigration transformed their lives, why they chose public service, and what the American justice system means to them.

Photo: SlavicSac.com

However, the film goes beyond action and operational work.

A significant focus is placed on the relationship between law enforcement and the local community. West Sacramento is home to one of the largest Slavic-speaking communities in Northern California. Thousands of immigrants from the former Soviet Union live in the region, many preserving their native languages, cultural traditions, and religious institutions. For police, building trust and overcoming language and cultural barriers is just as important as enforcing the law.

Eugene Semeryuk, an officer originally from Uzbekistan, emphasizes the importance of trust between police and the community:

“When there is trust and mutual understanding between the police and the community, with various ethnic groups, etc. — and we have good communication with them, our job becomes much easier. We’re able to solve crimes, identify suspects, apprehend them, and bring them to justice.”

Photo: SlavicSac.com

According to Police Chief Tom McDonald, police leadership also highlights the diversity within the department as a key strength:

“Within that staff, we have obviously, you know, men and women, but we have individuals of color. We have people that have varying backgrounds. We have people, in fact, that half a dozen or so, they come from Soviet Union or have that Slavic background. We’re blessed. We’re blessed to have them on the department.”

The documentary further explores the broader philosophy of policing in the United States, where emphasis is placed on protecting constitutional rights, maintaining public trust, and balancing enforcement with civil liberties.

Photo: SlavicSac.com

It also raises a wider question of how individuals from different nations and life experiences can find common ground amid global political tensions. In the film, personal origin does not divide officers — instead, it becomes a source of strength. Cultural and professional diversity helps them better understand and serve the communities they protect.

“Policing Without Borders” is not only a story about law enforcement. It is a story about immigration, adaptation, public service, and human connection. In a world increasingly divided by political disagreements, the film presents an example of how professionalism, mutual respect, and shared purpose can unite people from vastly different backgrounds.

Photo: SlavicSac.com

Through personal testimonies, real incidents, and everyday police work, the documentary shows that public service has no nationality, and that safety and trust remain universal values that connect communities across cultural and national lines.