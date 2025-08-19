The Slavic Voice Project: Connecting Slavic Youth When Borders and Costs Keep Us Apart

Across the Slavic world, political instability has made it increasingly difficult for young people to visit or connect with each other in person. The war in Ukraine, political repression in Belarus, and strained relations with Russia have brought on strict visa rules, suspended travel routes, and a sharp rise in flight costs. According to the International Air Transport Association, ticket prices for flights between the United States and Eastern Europe rose by over 40 percent between 2021 and 2023, with many direct routes eliminated entirely. Even when travel is technically possible, long visa wait times and complex approval processes discourage trips that once connected families and communities.

These obstacles work both ways. Diaspora youth in the United States struggle to afford travel to their ancestral homelands, while friends and relatives in Slavic countries face high visa fees and limited approval rates when trying to visit America. In 2023, US State Department data showed approval rates for visitor visas from Russia and Belarus at historic lows. For first generation youth, this means growing up with fewer chances to directly experience their culture and heritage.

This is exactly why Slavic Voice was founded. Created by two first generation Ukrainian immigrants, Slavic Voice is a youth led nonprofit media platform built to keep Slavic communities connected when travel is expensive or restricted. Instead of relying on physical visits, our multilingual digital newspaper allows contributors to share their voices, their art, and their cultural heritage online in both English and native Slavic languages. By publishing work that is accessible to readers across the globe, Slavic Voice bridges the gap created by politics and economics. Our mission is also deeply tied to standing with Ukraine during this time of war — uplifting Ukrainian voices, preserving Ukrainian culture under threat, and countering disinformation through authentic, youth-driven narratives.

Slavic Voice is more than a publication — it is a cultural meeting place. Every article we publish is a chance for someone in the diaspora to share their perspective with readers in Slavic countries, and for those in the homeland to speak directly to the global community.

We aim to:

• Provide a platform for youth who cannot connect in person to collaborate and share

• Preserve native languages through bilingual publication

• Support emerging Slavic voices who are excluded from mainstream media

• Strengthen ties across communities separated by political borders and economic barriers

In a time when airfare prices, visa denials, and political tensions threaten to weaken cultural bonds, Slavic Voice offers a space that is always open and accessible. We take the conversations that used to happen in living rooms, family gatherings, and village squares and move them into a space where no border can interrupt them.

If you want to share your story, connect with other young people across the Slavic world, and help preserve our shared heritage, join Slavic Voice.

Contact us at [email protected] or fill out this form and add your voice to a growing network of stories, ideas, and culture that keeps our community alive. You can also connect with us on our website.

By Leah Mordehai and Nellie Fouksman