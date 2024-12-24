Andrey Demskiy Placed in Psychiatric Ward of Sacramento Jail

In Sacramento, charges have been filed against 28-year-old Andrey Demskiy, who is suspected of murdering his one-year-old son.

РУССКИЙ

The official indictment was announced on Christmas Eve, December 24. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office formally charged 28-year-old Andrei Demsky with murder in connection with the death of his son, Miki Gabriel Demskiy. Demskiy is also facing felony charges, including assault resulting in the death of a child under 8 years old, inflicting bodily harm on a spouse, and assault likely to cause great bodily injury. Angelina and Micah Demskiy

A reporter from Slavic Sacramento who attended the court hearing reported that during the reading of the charges, Demskiy was in the cell with three sheriff’s deputies and was smiling. According to his public defender, Norm Dawson, Demskiy has a mental disorder and is currently placed in the psychiatric ward of the Sacramento County Jail. However, neither the attorney nor the judge discussed Demsky’s mental state during the arraignment.

Motive for the Murder Remains Unknown

Social media users have speculated on possible reasons for the shocking crime, citing drug abuse, mental illness following COVID-19, or even chronic insomnia as potential causes.

At the same time, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Demskiy had no prior complaints or arrests on record, and neighbors had not noticed any issues with him. According to one neighbor, the Demskiy family had purchased their home several years ago and appeared no different from other residents in the area.

“Around 4 a.m., I heard piercing screams from a woman outside,” shared a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous. “When we ran outside, we saw two women standing in the street, and soon the police arrived and cordoned off the entire block.”

Another Russian-speaking neighbor, speaking through a translator, mentioned that he often saw Andrey Demskiy peacefully walking with his son near their home.

Reaction from the Church

Two days after the murder, on Sunday morning, at the Slavic Baptist church House of Prayer (also known as Bryte Church) in West Sacramento, which the Demskiy family reportedly attended, Pastor Igor Dronov expressed condolences to the family: “We deeply grieve over the tragedy that has befallen Angelina and extend our sympathies to her and her family.”

The church leadership urged people “not to listen to circulating rumors and speculations” and asked the congregation to “pray for our sister Angelina.”

Meanwhile, the church’s Christmas festivities continued as planned, with about 5,000 attendees participating in events over the past few days, according to church leaders.

As previously reported, a makeshift memorial has been set up in front of the house where the tragedy occurred last Friday. Sacramento residents have been bringing flowers, toys, and lighting candles in memory of the child.

$100,000 Raised for the Baby’s Funeral

Meanwhile, Angelina Demsky’s relatives, the mother of one-year-old Miki, who was brutally murdered just days before Christmas, managed to raise $100,000 for his funeral through a GoFundMe campaign.

According to the fundraising page organized by her cousin, who identified herself as Lilli Vin (likely Lilli Vinnikov), “At this time Angelina is unemployed and will need to relocate and find a job and get back on her feet. She will also need to be able to support herself along with the child she is carrying.” This suggests that Angelina Demskiy is currently pregnant, and it is likely that Andrei Demskiy is the father of the unborn child.

“I, her sister in law, am setting up the fund in order to help with funeral arrangements and financially supporting her during this time so she can grieve.

Please consider even $10, $20 or $30 to help support Angelina in this difficult time.

If you’re able to help financially, may God bless you threefold. If you are not able to help financially, please pray for the Demskiy and Vinnikov families! Please share this with your friends and family,” wrote Lilli Vinnikov on GoFundMe, where over 1,300 people have donated alongside messages of sympathy for the grieving family.

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for March 13, 2025.

Ruslan Gurzhiy, SlavicSac.com