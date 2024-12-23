People are coming to the home of the Demskiy family in Sacramento, bringing toys and flowers in memory of one-year-old Micah Gabriel Demskiy, who was gruesomely killed on December 20th, allegedly by his 28-year-old father, Andrey Demskiy. The Sacramento Coroner confirmed the nationality of the deceased boy as Ukrainian. Relatives are asking for financial help on GoFundMe, seeking $100,000 to support the child’s mother, Alina Demskiy.

“At this time, Alina is unemployed and will need to relocate, find a job, and get back on her feet. I, her sister-in-law, am setting up this fund to help with funeral arrangements and to provide financial support during this time so she can grieve. Please consider contributing $10, $20, or $30 to support Alina during this difficult time.

According to the police, the 911 call was made following a report of a domestic violence scene.

The police stated that during Demskiy’s arrest, they made the horrifying discovery of a severed child’s head in the bedroom. They believe that after the two women fled the house, Demskiy used a knife to decapitate his son.

As Slavic Sacramento learned from the Sacramento County Jail, Andrey Demskiy, 28, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with felony murder, assault with a weapon likely to cause great bodily injury, and corporal injury to a spouse in connection with the child’s death. He is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail and is not eligible for bail. An official indictment will be presented on December 24th.

If you’re able to help financially, may God bless you threefold. If you are not able to help financially, please pray for the Demskiy and Vinnikov families!” reads the GoFundMe page created by Lilli Vinn.

To date, Micah Demskiy’s GoFundMe has raised over $82,000, while relatives are asking for $100,000.