From Prison to Podium: Vladimir Kara-Murza’s Stand Against Oppression

On November 11, 2024, Stanford University hosted the Robert G. Wesson Lecture in Hauck Auditorium, featuring a powerful discussion with Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent Russian opposition politician, author, and human rights advocate. The event was moderated by Michael McFaul, director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, who guided an in-depth conversation on Kara-Murza’s dedication to human rights and his experiences challenging the Russian government.

Kara-Murza, known for his resilience and advocacy, shared insights from his work, including his pivotal role in securing Magnitsky sanctions against Russian officials involved in human rights abuses. Despite facing grave personal risks, including two poisonings linked to Russian FSB agents and a recent 25-year prison sentence for opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he continued to inspire audiences with his commitment to justice. His recent release in August 2024, through a major East-West prisoner exchange, highlighted his ongoing influence in international human rights.

The Wesson Lectureship, established in 1989, aims to foster understanding of international relations through talks by experts and policymakers. Past speakers include McGeorge Bundy, Condoleezza Rice, and Mikhail Gorbachev. Kara-Murza’s lecture added a significant chapter to this tradition, offering attendees a rare glimpse into the courage and complexity of modern Russian opposition politics.

Ruslan Gurzhiy, SlavicSac.com