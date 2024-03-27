Swastikas Found on Ukrainian Flags in San Francisco Bay Area

Police detectives are treating the incidents as a hate crime.

The Mill Valley Police Department in Northern California’s Marin County reported recent incidents of vandalism in which someone spray-painted a black swastika on Ukrainian flags on private property.

The incidents occurred between the evening of March 22 and the morning of March 23 in the small town of Mill Valley.

Officers thoroughly searched the area for witnesses and homes with surveillance systems that may have recorded the crimes. Despite ongoing inquiries, no suspects have been identified at this stage of the investigation. Detectives are treating this incident as a hate crime and are urging residents in these areas to continue to check their surveillance systems for video footage that may assist in the investigation.