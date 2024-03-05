Abnormal lakes appeared in Death Valley National Park

Abnormal lakes have appeared in Death Valley after record-setting rainfalls washed over California during the winter season, which caused temporary changes in desert life of Death Valley National Park.

РУССКИЙ

Now, the driest place in the USA can boast new lakes which have temporarily become a result of February heavy storms. The last time the folks and guests observed this natural phenomenon was over 20 years ago.

Today, temporary lake kayakers paddling along the sand-capped mountains in Death Valley go there. The most fascinating thing is watching the flooding of an arid area on NASA satellite imagery, allowing one to see, with the naked eye, how yesterday’s sand rivers filled with water and reflected the bright desert sun.

Meanwhile, this part of the Golden State is one of the hottest spots on the planet; – summertime temperature rises above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

Rare rainstorms are beneficial for desert life as they bring vast fields of wildflowers. Lush oases harbor tiny fish and provide refuge for wildlife and humans. It’s estimated that the water level in the park will remain abnormally high until mid-March 2024.

However, rare Manly Lake which, previously appeared in 2005 and came this season even bigger, has been already closed to boating. The lake is now closed to boating because the water levels are too low and access involves crossing extensive salty mud flats. Footsteps or boat drag lines left in the salt flat will remain visible for many years until the lake forms again.

Виталий Атаев Трошин, SlavicSac.com

California Local News Fellowship