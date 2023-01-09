Gavin Newsom called California the world’s fourth-largest economy

On January 6, on the two-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, Governor Gavin Newsom was inaugurated to a second term.

The Governor delivered his inaugural speech lifting up California’s work to protect and advance the fundamental rights and freedoms under attack across the country amid rising extremism and oppression, and underscoring the state’s commitment to continue leading the way forward to prosperity and progress for all.

“There is no soil better adapted ”to liberty and opportunity – the sense of possibility, than here in our home state,” the Governor said.

Speaking about California, Gevin Newsom highlighted that “California offers reason for hope” and listed the most vivid things the Californians can be proud of. He called the Golden State “the fourth largest economy in the world”.

“The most venture capital and startups in America.”

“Leading the world in the transition to a low-carbon, green growth future.”

An advanced industrial economy in biotherapeutics, genomics. Aerospace and battery storage.”

“Debt free college for hundreds of thousands of students…”

Here are some other noteworthy statements of the Governor on January 6:

Freedom is our essence, our brand name – the abiding idea that right here, anyone from anywhere can accomplish anything.

We’ve overcome the destructive impulses of extremism, racism, and nativism.

Going forward, California will continue to lead out loud, by advancing a far-reaching freedom agenda.

However, according to the Governor, the threat for democracy still remains – “The ugliness that overflowed on January 6th, 2021, was in fact decades in the making… Red state politicians, and the media empire behind them, selling regression as progress, oppression as freedom.”

“They’re promoting grievance and victimhood, in an attempt to erase so much of the progress you and I have witnessed in our lifetimes.”

“They make it harder to vote and easier to buy illegal guns.”

“They silence speech, fire teachers, kidnap migrants, subjugate women, attack the Special Olympics, and even demonize Mickey Mouse.”

“All camouflaged under a hijacking of the word “freedom.”

Gavin Newsom assured that “going forward, California will continue to lead out loud, by advancing a far-reaching freedom agenda.”

“Freedom to vote without intimidation, with results decided by the people, not the politicians.”

“California “lights out the territory for the rest.”

“That’s what we do best. Giving shape to the future – molding the character of the nation.”