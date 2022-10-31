The City of San Francisco placed 20 prototypes that could represent the future trash bins are on the streets of S.F.

The most expensive one could cost up to $20,000.

“San Francisco is a beautiful city and keeping it clean can be a challenge. Finding the right public trash can to serve our needs at a reasonable cost has driven this design process,” said Acting Public Works Director Alaric Degrafinried.

The existing bins were “easy targets of scavengers, who rummage through them and leave behind a mess”, according to the public works department.