Belarusian community of California stands with Belarus

Belarusian community of California gathers in front of the State Capitol in Sacramento this Sunday, August 23, at 6 p.m. to raise awareness of situation in Belarus and to support the Belorussians, fighting for their freedom.

“Our hearts ache from what is happening in Belarus. On the night of August 9 and later on, the protests against outrageous election falsification were put down by a special-purpose police, who used rubber bullets, light-noise grenades and other special equipment. As a result, many people were injured, there were several death cases, thousands were arrested,” – say organizers of the meeting.

Society and human rights activists are outraged that again and again the state brutally violates human rights instead of holding free, fair and transparent elections.

“Besides outrage, we must act. We’ll stand together in Sacramento for freedom of people in Belarus!” – activists claim.

It is noted that due to COVID-19, the precautions recommended by the Sacramento Department of Public Health and CDC should be followed at all times during the meeting.