Boris Perchatkin has a dream to publish a new book about the persecution of Christians in the USSR

Boris Georgevich Perchatkin has a dream to publish a new book about the persecution of Christians in the USSR. Former soviet prisoner, human rights Christian activist Boris Perchatkin is trying to fulfill his old dream – to publish the KGB archives of the Primorsky region in his new book about persecution of believers in the USSR. Boris Georgievich told “Slavic Sacramento” about this in his exclusive interview.

Читать на русском

According to the dissident, the new book will include previously unpublished documents from the archives of the Soviet intelligence agency about activity of unregistered Pentecostal communities in Primorsky region during the soviet period. Boris Perchatkin’s first book about the persecution of believers in the USSR was published in 2002 in a limited edition and instantaneously went out around in the United States and Europe. But later, according to the human rights Christian activist, the book was banned from distribution in the Slavic churches of America.

“I have a dream to publish two more books, the first one about the persecution of Christians in the Soviet Union, the second one about immigration how I saw it,” -Boris Perchatkin said in an interview with “Slavic Sacramento”. According to the Sakharov Center (cultural center, devoted to protection of human rights in Russia), thanks to the strong engagement of Boris Perchatkin, hundreds of thousands of believers were able to seek asylum in the United States from persecution in the USSR and the CIS countries.

Currently, to maintain himself and his family, 73-year old human rights activist has to work as a truck-driver in a transportation company.

You are welcome to make a contribution on GoFundMe for publication of Boris Perchatkin’s new book.