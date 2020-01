Русскоязычный кандидат в губернаторы штата Вашингтон рассказал о себе и своей семье

As I’ve been traveling our great state, people often ask about my story. What’s my background? Where am I from? Why am I running? What happens if we don’t stop our continued move towards #socialism? All great questions and my video below shares a little bit about my story and why we need to preserve our republic- why we are the greatest nation for liberty and freedom. My dad brought me to the US when I was 11 to escape persecution as Jewish refugees. As a husband and father of three, I want my children and your children to continue to live a life of freedom. Less Government Lower Taxes Decrease Regulations Increase Transparency and Accountability Restore Law and Order - Support our Police End Drug Fueled Homelessness Please join me and support our campaign to save Washington. www.evergreatstate.com/donate