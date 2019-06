Полиция Сан-Франциско поддерживает ЛГБТ, полиция Сакраменто – не очень

Learn more about the #SFPD Pride Patch Project. San Francisco Police Department officers are celebrating San Francisco Pride by raising funds for Larkin Street Youth Services (https://larkinstreetyouth.org/). During the month of June, SFPD officers will sport rainbow-patterned versions of the department’s signature blue and gold patch. Donations for the patches will benefit Larkin Street Youth Services, which supports homeless San Francisco youth, many of whom are LGBTQ. This project, organized by the San Francisco Police Officers’ Pride Alliance and unanimously approved by the San Francisco Police Commission, was developed to show support for San Francisco LGBTQ communities and highlight the inclusiveness of SFPD. Department members hope to encourage positive conversations and inspire other law enforcement agencies partner with local charities that support LGBTQ communities. In addition to the patches, San Franciscans and visitors during Pride Month should also keep an eye out for SFPD’s special Pride SUV on City streets. The Police Officers' Pride Alliance paid for the cost of wrapping the SUV, which will be used for recruitment and community engagement events. Keep an eye out for it and say hello when you spot our officers! A video highlighting the project is available at https://vimeo.com/339595642. *19-072