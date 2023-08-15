Как я бойкотирую западные бизнеса, продолжающие работать в России

Друзья, пришло время официально присоединиться к бойкоту против западных бизнесов, продолжающих работать в России (инструкции в конце).

Месяц назад со мной связалась организация Pissed Consumer обсудить тему западных бизнесов, продолжающих бизнес в России. У них полтора миллиона подписчиков, часть из них могла бы присоединиться к бойкоту. В процессе интервью я предложил идею нанести точечный удар по одному бизнесу. Выбор пал на Proctor & Gamble по трём основным причинам:

1) P&G вошла в список 15 компаний, лидирующих по заработкам в России (согласно Новой Газете в Европе).

2) В прошлом году прибыль P&G в России увеличилась на 7% (согласно Новой Газете в Европе).

3) Практически все американские потребители пользуются каким-то ширпотребом P&G.

В результате Pissed Consumer разослала следующее письмо своим подписчикам:

More than a year has passed since Russia invaded Ukraine. A lot of big brands ceased their operations in the aggressor’s country (Russia). However, there are still large international corporations like Procter & Gamble that continue doing business and paying taxes in Russia. In some form, these taxes directly or indirectly finance the army of the aggressor, the manufacture of bombs and missiles to target civilians in Ukraine.

According to the reports, over 1,000 big brands continue doing business in Russia. Our data shows that over 70% of consumers are ready to switch to alternative brands rather than purchase from a company that stays on the Russian market. Are you among those consumers?

By refusing to buy products from brands that remain on the Russian market and by personally notifying companies like Procter & Gamble of how you feel about their operations, you can help stop the sponsorship of this war. You, as a consumer, have the power of your voice to make things right. Use this power in your message to Procter & Gamble asking for a commentary on their future plans to cease operations in Russia. While we provide some model language, you can feel free to edit it as you see fit.

Together we can win the fight for the right to be heard. #BoycottPG

*PissedConsumer does not sponsor, endorse, or receive payment from any of the brands or products identified in the message.

Ваша задача пойти по ссылке (в комментарии) и присоединиться к бойкоту. Заполняя форму, укажите, от каких брэндов P&G вы откажетесь. Необязательно отказываться от всего и сразу. Я предлагаю указать хотя бы один продукт. Лучше отказаться от одного продукта на 100%, чем пообещать отказаться от всех, но не выполнить своё обещание.

Можно указать, чем вы замените товары P&G. Конкретный список придаёт дополнительную легитимность вашему письму. То есть P&G не смогут списать это на стандартный скопированный текст.

Убедитесь, что замена не производится компанией, которая тоже не вышла из российского рынка. Если есть вопросы, чем заменить, свяжитесь со мной.

Вот мой список на сегодняшний день:

I have replaced Charmin toilet paper with Costco’s Kirkland. I have Bounty paper towels with Costco’s Kirkland. I have replaced Tide laundry detergent and Downy fabric softener with Costco’s Kirkland. I have replaced Cascade automatic dishwasher detergent with Sam’s Club Member’s Mark.

Дмитрий Амрамсон