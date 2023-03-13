World Central Kitchen provides food to the residents of Ukrainian town

Slavic Sacramento reporter visited the Ukrainian town of Borodianka bombed by Russian military aircraft in early spring 2022, as a result, over 40 people died under the rubble, the town was blockaded as supplies couldn’t reach the town. Russian soldiers looted shops and residences.

Thousands of residents of Borodianka were left without heat, light and food after the occupation. Volunteers from the Chaplain Patrol and World Central Kitchen did a lot to provide food to the residents of the town.

During the attack on Borodianka, the Russian army set up a base field hospital in one of the local restaurants. Today, the owner of restaurant provides the premises for cooking free hot meals for the Borodianka residents.

Step by step the town is being rebuilt.