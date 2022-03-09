Slavic Sacramento got banned in Russia

Slavic Sacramento got “recognition” from the Kremlin

The website of “Slavic Sacramento” was banned on the territory of Russia by decision of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation. The decision was made the same day when the military invasion of the Russian army (or “military operation” as these actions are called by the pro-Kremlin media) began on the territory of Ukraine.

Along with “Slavic Sacramento”, a number of other media outlets were subject to a similar ban, including “Present Time”, “Snob”, “Sobesednik”, “Agency”, “7 × 7”, “Echo of Moscow in Chelyabinsk”, “Echo of the Caucasus” , “Mediazone”, “Medusa”, “Rain”.

“Here at Slavic Sacramento, this ban is a kind of “quality mark”. This means that our work has been noticed by the Kremlin and that our activities really do not go unobserved,” Ruslan Gurzhiy, Editor-in-Chief, commented on the decision of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office.

On February 24, Roskomnadzor (Federal Service for supervision of communications, information technology, and has media), under the threat of ban, demanded that Russian media use only “official Russian information” in covering the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian supervisory Service indicated February 24 that “in recent hours, the number of cases of dissemination by the media and other information resources operating on the Internet of unverified and unreliable information has significantly increased.”

Roskomnadzor emphasized “that it is Russian official information sources that have and distribute reliable and up-to-date information.”

“Slavic Sacramento” is located and operates in the United States, where, according to the First Amendment, freedom of speech is considered sacred and is not subject to state censorship, unlike some other countries in the world.

