American rioter at the US Capitol on January 6 applies for asylum in Belarus

US citizen Evan Neumann, who allegedly participated in the Capitol riot on January 6, applies for political asylum in Belarus. He told about this on the state TV channel Belarus 1, the Belarus state media depicted him as a “the same type of simple American whose shops were burned by Black Lives Matter activists”.

Neumann is from Mill Valley, California, he had a small business, he married and has two children. As he says that he is charged on six criminal counts in the United States. When he knew that, Neumann hired a lawyer advising him to leave for Europe. So he followed the advice. In Europe the first stop was in Italy, then Switzerland, and then he moved to Ukraine and stayed there for 4 months.

On August 15, Neumann was detained by Belarusian border guards when he was illegally crossing the state border with Ukraine. Neumann claims that after finding himself being tailed by the Ukrainian Security Service, he decided to hide in Belarus and seek political asylum due to the persecution by the Ukrainian Security Service.

“I didn’t decide to ask for asylum until the SSU started persecuting me in Ukraine, two weeks later. This is terrible. This is political persecution… Not a criminal investigation, but political persecution. And this is such a level I can not do anything with,” – Neumann said to Belarusian channel.

Slavic Sacramento previously reported that Neumann is wanted in the United States on several charges: assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds during the capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

According to the FBI, Neumann could have taken part in the Orange Revolution in Ukraine.