ФБР ведет активное расследование действий погромщиков и мародеров

WANTED for looting during the protests & demonstrations in LA which started on May 29. A reward is possible for info leading to the ID & arrests of these suspects. Any info email safelatips@lapd.online or call 213-486-6840. 🔗 lapdonline.org/safelatips🔗 https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/losangeles/news/press-releases/fbi-joins-the-los-angeles-police-departments-safe-la-task-force-to-investigate-criminal-activity-in-the-city-of-los-angeles