Полиция Сан-Франциско предупреждает о религиозных мошенниках

San Francisco Police urge all members of the Chinese community to be suspicious of strangers claiming to provide relief from a curse or illness or who those who provide “purification” ceremonies in which cash and valuable items must be offered as part of the process. Please review the video below on various ways to identify potential scammers, how to protect yourself from a scam, and reporting resources available to scam victims. Link to PSA videos: www.sanfranciscopolice.org/blessingscam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDiqYPNUvBk&feature=youtu.be San Francisco Safety Awareness For Everyone (SFSAFE)- a program of San Francisco Police Department’s Community Engagement Division- provides the City’s diverse communities with safety tips and educational brochures in multiple languages. A Chinese language Blessing Scam flyer accompanies this news release. Anyone who is confronted by scammers or anyone who knows of an elder who was approached by scammers is strongly advised to contact police. Reports can be made at any SFPD District Station or by calling Dispatch at (415) 553-0123 and requesting an officer to take a report. Cantonese speakers can leave tips on a special tip line by calling (415) 553-9212 or 1-855-737-3847.