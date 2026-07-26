Apple Park, located in Cupertino, California, is the global headquarters of Apple Inc. and one of the most recognizable corporate campuses in the world. Often called the “spaceship” because of its enormous circular design, the campus represents Apple’s vision of combining technology, architecture, and environmental sustainability.

Opened in 2017 after more than a decade of planning and construction, Apple Park was designed to bring thousands of Apple employees together in a collaborative environment. The main ring-shaped building covers approximately 2.8 million square feet and houses offices, research facilities, meeting spaces, and recreation areas for employees.

The campus was the final major project envisioned by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who presented the concept to the Cupertino City Council in 2011. Jobs wanted the headquarters to feel less like a traditional office building and more like a place where creativity and innovation could flourish.

A major feature of Apple Park is its focus on sustainability. The campus uses extensive solar power, natural ventilation, and energy-efficient design. The site includes thousands of trees, walking paths, and open green spaces, making it one of the largest corporate landscapes in the region.

Visitors cannot enter the main headquarters building, but they can explore the Apple Park Visitor Center, which opened in 2017. The visitor center includes an Apple Store, a café, an augmented reality model of the campus, and a rooftop observation area offering views of the headquarters.

The Steve Jobs Theater, located on a hill overlooking Apple Park, is where Apple hosts major product announcements and special events. The glass-walled theater is topped by one of the world’s largest carbon-fiber roofs and has become an iconic symbol of the company.

Apple Park has transformed Cupertino’s landscape and become a landmark of Silicon Valley. For many visitors, it represents not only Apple’s corporate headquarters but also the broader culture of innovation that has shaped the technology industry in Northern California.

Ruslan Gurzhiy, SlavicSac.com