Russian Embassy in U.S. Gears Up for Elections and Anticipates Provocations

On March 10, the Russian diplomatic mission’s social media platforms and Telegram channel shared Ambassador Anatoly Antonov’s responses to “media inquiries” (the sources of which remain unspecified, along with the timing of the questions).

РУССКИЙ

An unnamed media outlet sought the Russian ambassador’s views on the “cascade of anti-Russian remarks by local officials and lawmakers ahead of the Russian presidential election.”

Antonov’s response was as follows:



“The level of russophobic rhetoric of the Biden administration is staggering. From the high US tribunes, we hear allegations about “aggressive ambitions” of Russia in Europe. The Pentagon easily calls our country an “enemy” of the United States. State Department officials and lawmakers definitely welcome fugitive representatives of the Russian “fifth column”, fervently convincing the latter of Washington’s continued support for the “struggle for the freedom of the Russians”. The mass media are not far behind, calling for protests outside the Embassy and Consulates General and ballots spoiling on the election day.

We consider all this as a coordinated set of provocative steps aimed at the elusive goal of destabilizing the situation in our country. We demand that local authorities refrain from actions that could lead to a slide of bilateral relations into the abyss.

At the same time, it is important to note: even the most hard-core Russophobes realize and admit that our people firmly support Russia’s domestic and foreign policy course set by the President Vladimir Putin. They share the goals of the special military operation.

Most compatriots are well aware of the subversive activities of the US administration, which does not need a strong and sovereign Russian Federation. We receive many calls from people confirming their readiness and desire to come to the polling station and fulfill their civic duty.

In conditions of constant provocations, the Embassy works cool headed. We are working on organizing the upcoming elections in a businesslike way. We even prepared drawing tables for the children who will come to us with their parents. We are in close contact with the Secret Service of the State Department. We hope that the US side will fulfill its obligations to ensure the security of the diplomatic mission.”

In light of the anticipated orchestrated provocations, the Russian diplomatic mission views criticism of presidential candidate Vladimir Putin, who has held power in Russia since 2000, as merely Russophobic sentiment. President Joe Biden has condemned Russia for its decade-long violent conflict with Ukraine, yet his administration has consistently supported the Russian People. Recently, President Biden met with Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of opposition activist Alexey Navalny who died in a Russian prison last month, implying that her husband was a victim of Putin’s political system, yet Biden does not attribute blame to all Russians.

The Russian ambassador to the United States dismisses those forced to flee their homeland due to the policies of the current president as a ‘fifth column’.

Also, he is being deceptive by suggesting that some ‘journalists’ are inciting protest actions during the voting on March 17, 2024, as these actions are actually initiated by Russian citizens living in the United States.

The Russian ambassador is encouraging Russians living in the USA to vote for the person who started a war against a neighboring country. He claims that Russians support Putin’s policies but doesn’t provide any specifics about the number of supporters.

Despite the offensive and rather intimidating rhetoric, Antonov insists that the Russian embassy in Washington remains resolute despite facing provocations.

The embassy’s website provides information about the upcoming Russian presidential election on March 17, 2024, including the addresses of polling offices. For 2024 presidential election, Russian diplomats will only open polling stations within Russian foreign missions at the following locations:



• Polling Station No. 8388 at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the United States, located at 2650 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007;

• Polling Station No. 8274 at the Consulate General of Russia in New York, located at 9 East 91st Street, New York, NY 10128;

• Polling Station No. 8277 at the Consulate General of Russia in Houston, located at 1333 West Loop South, Suite 1300, Houston, TX 77027.

They will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.

On the day of the Russian presidential election, children’s drawing tables will be set up at these locations to keep the children of voters entertained while their parents review information about the four presidential candidates.

The candidates include Vladislav Davankov from the New People Party, independent candidate Vladimir Putin, Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia and Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party.

It’s noteworthy that a week ago, the U.S.Embassy in Russia issued a warning about potential terrorist threats in Moscow.

Vitaly Ataev Troshin, SlavicSac.com

California Local News Fellowship