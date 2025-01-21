The Eaton Canyon Fire, also known as the Eaton Fire, occurred in California, impacting areas near the Eaton Canyon Natural Area in the San Gabriel Mountains. The fire broke out due to dry conditions and strong winds, which quickly fueled its spread. Firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the blaze, employing aerial and ground resources. While no fatalities were reported, the fire threatened nearby homes, forced evacuations, and caused temporary closures of hiking trails and recreational areas. The incident highlighted the ongoing risk of wildfires in California due to prolonged droughts and high temperatures.

Licensing: [email protected]