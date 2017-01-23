Andrej and Natalia Sokil, the parents of a family with 10 children from South Carolina, are fighting to reunite their family separated by the Department of Social Services. The family has been under investigation by DSS twice before. The first time, in 2014, the children were in custody for 11 months, and the second time 10-years old Sofia was removed on Oct. 21, 2016 and remains in custody today. According to the family, the children were removed both times due to false reports. Later, DSS created accusations to justify the family separation.

“The facts were extremely exaggerated,” Natalia Sokil said in her interview with Slavic Sacramento. “Family relationships, customary for most of the modern families, were shown in a false light. As a result, the family suffered significant harm. There is danger that other children can be removed from the family for indefinite time and without the right of communication with parents.”

Andrej, 50, and Natalia, 40, parents of 10 children, were accused of the failure to fulfill their parental duties. The children were returned in 11 months when the authorities learned that the family was not using welfare but was,indeed, working. According to official documents, Natalia and Andrej were arrested in 2014. The Sheriff’s Department found the living conditions unhealthy, including that the children were covered in bruises.













The Sokil family was charged with three counts of neglect. As local TV channel WYFF presented, a 15-year old daughter called the Sheriff’s Department, with a neighbor’s phone, to inform them that her father was assaulting her. According to the report, Andrej Sokil twisted her hand trying to remove the cell phone and caused her pain. When the Sheriff’s Deputy visited the Sokilshome, he found out that 10 children were living there. He saw a 14-year old with a large bruise, and a nine-year old with bruises and scratches. The policeman also testified that the youngest girl had skin damage and was surrounded by bugs while in her crib. The police also noted the lack of furniture and a multitude of insects.

All 10 of the Sokils’ children lived in foster care or shelters after their removal by DSS.

There were three girls, ages ranging from 2-15, and seven boys between the ages of 3-14. The accusations were proven false, and the family was reunited. One child, a 14-year old boy, from this Christian family, was placed into a homosexual foster home against the will of the parents. Another child, a four-year old boy, returned home with a broken arm. The boy fell from a swing while in his foster home and did not receive the proper medical care. The parents had to go to the hospital again and get his arm recast. DSS also requested the surgery on a third child. A two-year old girl. According to the family’s doctors, DSS wrote the diagnosis of a non-existing condition and then sent the family numerous bills.

“The parents have never approved medical procedures and expenses, imposed by DSS. As a result, the credit history of Andrej and Natalia Sokil was damaged,” informed Oksana Kravchenko, the family consultant.

The Sokil family wanted to file a police report regarding the broken arm as well as the badly-stitched scar on the face of a child. However, police didn’t file the report. While at the hospital, the cause of trauma was not described in the doctor’s report either.

At this time the family needs about $60,000 to cover expenses, related to the DSS intrusion ($36,000 for correctional school, $12,000 for probation, $10, 000 lawyers expenses). Also the children have become unruly. They don’t obey parents anymore. After the intrusion by DSS, the children are treating their parents with disrespect and threatening them by saying they’ll make false reports to Social Services.

The parents feel obligated to pay for the expensive Christian school to teach their children manners again. The expenses for one child are $6000/month. Natalia is also paying $2500 monthly for a boot camp to teach the children discipline as well as home schooling. Currently, only one child is enrolled in the boarding school. However, the family plans to enroll others there too, even if money should need to be borrowed, according to Natalia. The parents taught manners at home before. However, 11 months in DSS custody practically destroyed demeanor of the children.

